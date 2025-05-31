Startup Ecosystem Gets A Boost In KP With Launch Of Pakistan Startup Fund And Bridgestart

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's startup ecosystem continues to gain momentum, with a major event recently held in Peshawar marking a new chapter of opportunity.

The regional launch of the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF) and BridgeStart Pakistan at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar has opened fresh avenues for innovation and economic growth, especially for aspiring entrepreneurs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both initiatives operate under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and are being implemented through Ignite National Technology Fund. Their goal is to provide early-stage startups across the country with funding, mentorship, and global exposure.

Speaking at the event, NIC Peshawar's Project Director Asim Ishaq stated,“This program is not just about financial support; it is about providing youth with a complete ecosystem that introduces them to the global stage and accelerates their growth.”

PSF Project Director Nyab Babar, who was also present, emphasized that the fund specifically targets startups with global market potential.“We are building an ecosystem where investors, accelerators, and young entrepreneurs are connected to transform ideas into impactful solutions,” he said.

The event also featured success stories, including that of Stemverse founder Mishal Jawad, who shared her journey of turning an ed-tech idea into a functional business with the support of Ignite.“With the right guidance, support, and platform, Pakistani youth have the potential to amaze the world,” she said.

CEO of Zakori Group, Ayub Zakori, highlighted the importance of risk-taking in business. He noted,“Initiatives like PSF and BridgeStart are game-changers not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country.”

These efforts reflect a growing culture of innovation in KP, encouraging youth to pursue entrepreneurship. By offering them financial backing, mentorship, and access to global networks, such programs send a clear message: their ideas matter, their innovation is valued, and the path forward is being built-locally and globally.