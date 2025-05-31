Active Combat Ongoing Near Khotin, Yunakivka In Sumy Region RMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook .

“As of the evening of May 29, the operational situation remains difficult but under control. Active combat continues in specific border areas, particularly near the settlements of Khotin and Yunakivka communities. The enemy is operating in small groups, attempting to infiltrate border villages and establish footholds,” the statement says.

According to Hryhorov, the situation on the front line is constantly shifting - in some places the initiative is with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while in others the enemy is showing increased activity. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with border guards, the National Guard, and all defense forces, are repelling the invaders.

“To strengthen the protection of civilians and territories, we are working closely with the military to implement a comprehensive set of measures for effective resistance. I am personally in constant communication with military command 24/7 - we respond to all changes in the situation quickly and in coordination. We are taking proactive measures,” Hryhorov noted.

He also urged residents of the border areas not to delay evacuation.

“It's a difficult decision, but life is the highest value. We will assist everyone who needs help. No one will be left alone in their hardship,” he emphasized.

According to him, more than 50 people have evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region in the past 24 hours.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that the enemy has amassed sufficient forces and resources in Russia's Kursk region to potentially attempt an attack on Ukrainian territory.