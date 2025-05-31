Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sybiha Outlines Ukraine's Expectations Ahead Of UN Security Council Meeting


2025-05-31 05:47:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this in a post on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

"Tonight, the UN Security Council will convene an important meeting upon Ukraine's initiative. Following recent Russian attacks that led to civilian casualties, we expect strong statements by our partners, reaffirming broad international consensus around the need to force Russia to accept a full ceasefire as the foundation for the meaningful peace process," Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine would reiterate its full commitment to advancing peace efforts together with the U.S. and European partners.

Read also: Sybiha calls on Russia not to delay with 'memorandum': Why wait until Monday?

"We will also emphasize that as long as Russia stalls the peace process and launches brutal attacks on our country and people, the pressure on the aggressor must continue to mount," Sybiha said.

The Security Council is convening at Ukraine's request to address recent large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

In response, Russia's UN delegation has demanded a separate meeting on May 30, claiming threats to "interethnic peace and security" posed by certain European states allegedly interfering with efforts to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis," according to Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618934

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search