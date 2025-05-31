Sybiha Outlines Ukraine's Expectations Ahead Of UN Security Council Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a post on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

"Tonight, the UN Security Council will convene an important meeting upon Ukraine's initiative. Following recent Russian attacks that led to civilian casualties, we expect strong statements by our partners, reaffirming broad international consensus around the need to force Russia to accept a full ceasefire as the foundation for the meaningful peace process," Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine would reiterate its full commitment to advancing peace efforts together with the U.S. and European partners.

"We will also emphasize that as long as Russia stalls the peace process and launches brutal attacks on our country and people, the pressure on the aggressor must continue to mount," Sybiha said.

The Security Council is convening at Ukraine's request to address recent large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

In response, Russia's UN delegation has demanded a separate meeting on May 30, claiming threats to "interethnic peace and security" posed by certain European states allegedly interfering with efforts to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis," according to Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.