Sybiha Outlines Ukraine's Expectations Ahead Of UN Security Council Meeting
"Tonight, the UN Security Council will convene an important meeting upon Ukraine's initiative. Following recent Russian attacks that led to civilian casualties, we expect strong statements by our partners, reaffirming broad international consensus around the need to force Russia to accept a full ceasefire as the foundation for the meaningful peace process," Sybiha wrote.
He added that Ukraine would reiterate its full commitment to advancing peace efforts together with the U.S. and European partners.Read also: Sybiha calls on Russia not to delay with 'memorandum': Why wait until Monday?
"We will also emphasize that as long as Russia stalls the peace process and launches brutal attacks on our country and people, the pressure on the aggressor must continue to mount," Sybiha said.
The Security Council is convening at Ukraine's request to address recent large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.
In response, Russia's UN delegation has demanded a separate meeting on May 30, claiming threats to "interethnic peace and security" posed by certain European states allegedly interfering with efforts to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis," according to Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment