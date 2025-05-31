Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IT Coalition Allocates EUR 1.1B To Strengthen Defense Innovation - Umerov


2025-05-31 05:47:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, announced this on Facebook.

Umerov stated that since the beginning of this year alone, the Defense Forces have received three separate deliveries totaling: EUR 3.3 million, EUR 7.5 million, and nearly EUR 2 million.

These investments will be used to enhance secure and stable battlefield communication, scale up the DELTA combat system, develop the Oberih digital registry, and improve the Army+ and Reserve+ applications.

Read also: EUR 5B military aid package: Umerov reveals details of agreements with Germany

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Drone Coalition will allocate EUR 2.75 billion to support Ukraine this year.

