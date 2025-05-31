Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Borisoglebsk-2 EW System
The Borisoglebsk-2 is one of Russia's most advanced electronic warfare systems, designed for radio reconnaissance and the suppression of enemy communication, control, and navigation systems. It is particularly effective against UAVs and is considered a key electronic warfare asset in the Russian military arsenal, making it a high-priority target.Read also: Russian army's losses in Ukraine since beginning of the year exceed 190,000 – Syrskyi
"Given the technological complexity of Borysoglebsk-2, the loss of each station is a significant setback for the Russian army," the Unmanned Systems Forces noted.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that several Russian military-industrial facilities in the Moscow and Ivanovo regions were struck.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment