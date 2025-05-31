Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Borisoglebsk-2 EW System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces' press service reported this on Telegram .

The Borisoglebsk-2 is one of Russia's most advanced electronic warfare systems, designed for radio reconnaissance and the suppression of enemy communication, control, and navigation systems. It is particularly effective against UAVs and is considered a key electronic warfare asset in the Russian military arsenal, making it a high-priority target.

Russian army's losses in Ukraine since beginning of the year exceed 190,000 –

"Given the technological complexity of Borysoglebsk-2, the loss of each station is a significant setback for the Russian army," the Unmanned Systems Forces noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that several Russian military-industrial facilities in the Moscow and Ivanovo regions were struck.