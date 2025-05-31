Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Borisoglebsk-2 EW System


2025-05-31 05:47:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces' press service reported this on Telegram .

The Borisoglebsk-2 is one of Russia's most advanced electronic warfare systems, designed for radio reconnaissance and the suppression of enemy communication, control, and navigation systems. It is particularly effective against UAVs and is considered a key electronic warfare asset in the Russian military arsenal, making it a high-priority target.

Read also: Russian army's losses in Ukraine since beginning of the year exceed 190,000 – Syrskyi

"Given the technological complexity of Borysoglebsk-2, the loss of each station is a significant setback for the Russian army," the Unmanned Systems Forces noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that several Russian military-industrial facilities in the Moscow and Ivanovo regions were struck.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618928

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search