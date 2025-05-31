Zelensky: A Just Peace Will Likely Come After Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine will eventually achieve a just peace, though it will likely only be possible after Vladimir Putin is no longer in power, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said this in an interview with German broadcaster RTL , according to Ukrinform.

"A just peace will definitely come, probably after Putin. But a peace that could start with a ceasefire and then move step by step toward lasting peace could begin as early as tomorrow," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Putin and his inner circle are fixated on preserving their grip on power in Russia.

"Justice - I think it will be hard to expect it from them. They [Putin's regime] view the world through the lens of maintaining power in Russia, and we must realize that. For Putin, holding onto his position is a matter of survival - for his life, his wealth, his business. That's why he clings to it and manipulates society with the radical nationalist ideas of the 'Russian world'," Zelensky said.

He noted that he currently sees no willingness from the Russian side to engage in peace talks or end the war.

"I don't yet see readiness or desire from the Russians to take that step. I don't see Putin willing to end the war. I don't feel it - and we don't yet have enough pressure. Not enough force is being applied to compel him. Today, the leading powers are not fully involved. The U.S. is engaged, but not 100%. Other countries - like China or the Global South - are standing aside. This allows Putin to delay the end of the war," Zelensky said.

Still, he expressed confidence that the United States, given its economic, financial, and military strength, is one of the few countries capable of holding Russia accountable.

The Ukrainian leader also said he would like to see Germany take part in any future peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.