Indian-Origin Megha Vemuri Trolled After 'Hijacking' MIT Event With Pro-Palestine Speech: 'Rude, Disrespectful'
The remarks, made as part of her official address, have sparked massive debate online, drawing both support and condemnation. Among those criticising Vemuri is Israeli entrepreneur Ouriel Ohayon, CEO of a cryptocurrency firm, who posted a strongly worded message on X (formerly Twitter) condemning her comments. Ohayon took issue with Vemuri's denunciation of MIT's associations with Israel and her call for solidarity with Palestine.
Read | Microsoft employee interrupts Satya Nadella's keynote to protest Gaza ties, says, 'Microsoft is killing Palestinians!'
“Make that b*tch famous. May she never find any career path and be humiliated for what she just did and did before that. Ps: Megha, if you really want to sound cool, work on your 'rrrrrhaazzzza' accent,” Ohayon wrote. He further shared a link to Vemuri's LinkedIn profile, which has since been deactivated.
Read | Anniversary of Gaza war draws thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters around the worl
Political commentator Megyn Kelly also criticised Vemuri, accusing her of“hijacking” the ceremony. She wrote,“So this woman hijacks the MIT graduation to make the whole thing about her personal beliefs about Israel, any insult to the Jewish students or others in attendance be damned. Selfish, self-aggrandising, disrespectful & RUDE.”
Imtiaz Mahmood added:“This is what Harvard, MIT, Oxford, UCLA, and others are producing-woke zombies. Here is MIT's class president, Megha Vemuri, a brainwashed Hindu girl, giving her graduation speech bashing Israel.”
A fourth user commented,“You don't have to call her names. Trust me, her views are not reflections of Indians at large in the US or India. She is one of those woke types. We are equally pissed at her.”What did Megha Vemuri say in her speech?
“The Israeli occupation forces are the only foreign military that MIT has research ties with. This means that Israel's assault on the Palestinian people is not only aided and abetted by our country, but our school,” Vemuri said during her address.
According to a report by NBC News, MIT stated that the student's speech at the graduation ceremony differed from the version she had previously submitted to the university. As a result, she was barred from participating in the remainder of the event.
Read | A Memorial Day Challenge for Pro-Palestinian Protesters
"While that individual had a scheduled role at today's Undergraduate Degree Ceremony, she was notified that she would not be permitted at today's events," said university spokesperson Kimberly Allen.
“MIT supports free expression but stands by its decision, which was in response to the individual deliberately and repeatedly misleading Commencement organisers and leading a protest from the stage, disrupting an important Institute ceremony,” Allen added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment