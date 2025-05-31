403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
6 DIY Gram Flour Face Packs For Flawless Skin
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Using common household ingredients can give you naturally glowing, bright skin. Learn how to use gram flour to enhance your natural beauty.</p><img><p>Mix 2-3 tablespoons of gram flour with rosewater to form a smooth paste. Apply to face and neck, let dry for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. Removes dirt, improves complexion, and adds a glow. Use daily.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, and milk/yogurt. Apply, let dry for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. Improves complexion, reduces dark spots, acne, and inflammation. Use twice a week.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon cream/yogurt. Apply to face and dark areas, rinse after 15-20 minutes. Reduces sun tan and improves complexion. Use 1-2 times a week.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour and 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel. Apply, let dry, then rinse. Reduces sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and dark spots. Soothes and softens skin. Use 2-3 times a week.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1 tablespoon orange peel powder, and rosewater/milk. Apply, let dry for 20 minutes, then gently massage and rinse. Improves complexion, reduces dark spots and scars.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour and 1 tablespoon yogurt. Apply and massage gently for 2-3 minutes, focusing on blackheads. Rinse with warm water. Removes dead skin, blackheads, and excess oil. Cleanses and softens skin. Use 1-2 times a week.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment