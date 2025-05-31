Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6 DIY Gram Flour Face Packs For Flawless Skin


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Using common household ingredients can give you naturally glowing, bright skin. Learn how to use gram flour to enhance your natural beauty.</p><img><p>Mix 2-3 tablespoons of gram flour with rosewater to form a smooth paste. Apply to face and neck, let dry for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. Removes dirt, improves complexion, and adds a glow. Use daily.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, and milk/yogurt. Apply, let dry for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. Improves complexion, reduces dark spots, acne, and inflammation. Use twice a week.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon cream/yogurt. Apply to face and dark areas, rinse after 15-20 minutes. Reduces sun tan and improves complexion. Use 1-2 times a week.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour and 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel. Apply, let dry, then rinse. Reduces sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and dark spots. Soothes and softens skin. Use 2-3 times a week.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1 tablespoon orange peel powder, and rosewater/milk. Apply, let dry for 20 minutes, then gently massage and rinse. Improves complexion, reduces dark spots and scars.</p><img><p>Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour and 1 tablespoon yogurt. Apply and massage gently for 2-3 minutes, focusing on blackheads. Rinse with warm water. Removes dead skin, blackheads, and excess oil. Cleanses and softens skin. Use 1-2 times a week.</p>

