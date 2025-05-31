6 DIY Gram Flour Face Packs For Flawless Skin

Using common household ingredients can give you naturally glowing, bright skin. Learn how to use gram flour to enhance your natural beauty.

Mix 2-3 tablespoons of gram flour with rosewater to form a smooth paste. Apply to face and neck, let dry for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. Removes dirt, improves complexion, and adds a glow. Use daily.

Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, and milk/yogurt. Apply, let dry for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. Improves complexion, reduces dark spots, acne, and inflammation. Use twice a week.

Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon cream/yogurt. Apply to face and dark areas, rinse after 15-20 minutes. Reduces sun tan and improves complexion. Use 1-2 times a week.

Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour and 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel. Apply, let dry, then rinse. Reduces sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and dark spots. Soothes and softens skin. Use 2-3 times a week.

Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour, 1 tablespoon orange peel powder, and rosewater/milk. Apply, let dry for 20 minutes, then gently massage and rinse. Improves complexion, reduces dark spots and scars.

Mix 2 tablespoons gram flour and 1 tablespoon yogurt. Apply and massage gently for 2-3 minutes, focusing on blackheads. Rinse with warm water. Removes dead skin, blackheads, and excess oil. Cleanses and softens skin. Use 1-2 times a week.