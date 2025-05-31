Minister And Tunisian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation

Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi received a phone call from Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia .

The call addressed cooperation and discussions on concluding a new set of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The Ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

