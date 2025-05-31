Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister And Tunisian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation


2025-05-31 05:00:23
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi received a phone call from Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia .

The call addressed cooperation and discussions on concluding a new set of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The Ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.

MENAFN31052025004934011406ID1109618710

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search