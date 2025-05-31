Minister And Tunisian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation
Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi received a phone call from Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia .
The call addressed cooperation and discussions on concluding a new set of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.
The Ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment