Look: Gold-Plated Sports Car Steals Show At Sharjah Jewellery Exhibition

A gold-plated car is a rare sight anywhere in the world, but in the UAE, it's not too surprising, especially when it makes a dramatic appearance at major events. At the 55th edition of the Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show in Sharjah, one exhibit left visitors with their eyes wide open - a 2014 Nissan GT-R fully covered in intricate 24K gold-plated engravings.

Nicknamed 'Gold-Zilla' for its looks and powerful performance, the car has been turning heads.

This one-of-a-kind creation was designed by Kuhl Racing and Japanese artist Takahiko Izawa, with the entire body hand-engraved before being finished in gold. It took over 2,000 hours to complete the detailed work.

From the bonnet to the fenders, mirrors, doors, and even the rear, every inch of the car is carefully carved and then coated in 24K gold.

“We treat it as a piece of art. It's extremely rare, and only two of these were made, one in white gold and the other in yellow gold. We have the yellow gold version,” said Mohsen Dhaibani, deputy regional manager at Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery in the UAE.

While the base car is a 2014 Nissan GT-R, it has been heavily modified for looks and performance. With a twin-turbo V6 engine pumping out between 850 and 900 horsepower, custom titanium exhaust, aftermarket wheels, and a wide-body kit, the Gold-Zilla still holds its power under the hood.

“Yes, it can be driven, it's fully functional. But we don't drive it. We bring it only to exhibitions and display it at select showrooms,” said Mohsen.“Even the interiors are gold-plated, from the door handles to the AC vents. Everything is handcrafted.”

Valued at over $1 million, the car is not for sale.“We haven't measured the amount of gold used because it's quite massive. But the purpose was never about weight or price. It's about craftsmanship and uniqueness,” he added.

“This car is like jewellery on wheels. It reflects the same attention to detail and luxury that we showcase in our gold collections,” said Mohsen.

While the car stole the spotlight, it was far from the only highlight at the event.

500 exhibitors from 26 countries

According to the organisers, this year's show is one of the largest and most diverse to date, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors from 26 countries, including around 90 new participants.“We have seen tremendous interest from international companies this year,” said Sultan Mohammed Shattaf, chief commercial officer at Expo Centre Sharjah.

“Our goal has always been to curate the finest collection of jewelry and watches for both B2C and B2B clients.”

The exhibition features thousands of kilograms of gold, with jewelry ranging from traditional Arabic styles to European, Indian, and other global designs.“We ensure a rich variety to cater to every taste, with pieces crafted from platinum, white gold, silver, and a wide selection of diamond jewellery,” he added.

Shattaf also said that hundreds of unique and limited-edition watches are on display, drawing keen interest from collectors and enthusiasts.“We have had a great number of visitors so far, including many from neighbouring countries, and we are proud to see how this platform continues to grow as a regional and international hub for luxury and craftsmanship.”