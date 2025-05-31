403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Stocks Edge Higher Amid Tariff Doubts
(MENAFN) American equities closed stronger on Thursday, even though ambiguity lingered over Leader Donald Trump’s tariffs.
An early-day surge followed a decision by the US Court of International Trade on Wednesday, which halted the expansive tariffs and concluded that Trump had overstepped his authority.
However, gains were later trimmed as the White House contested the ruling, asserting it disrupted the government's diplomacy and intruded upon the president's authority.
A higher court chose to momentarily delay the enforcement of the trade court's judgment.
On the broader economic front, the US Department of Commerce unveiled its revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the initial quarter of the year.
The updated data showed a 0.2 percent economic decline, mainly due to a sharp rise in imported goods and a reduction in federal expenditures, indicating that national output diminished between January and March.
An earlier preliminary release last month had projected a slightly deeper 0.3 percent fall.
Meanwhile, the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance for the first time climbed by 14,000 to 240,000 in the week ending May 24, surpassing analysts’ forecasts.
Additionally, Trump convened with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to deliberate on key economic issues including growth, employment and inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.28 percent, increasing 117.03 points, to end the day at 42,215.73.
An early-day surge followed a decision by the US Court of International Trade on Wednesday, which halted the expansive tariffs and concluded that Trump had overstepped his authority.
However, gains were later trimmed as the White House contested the ruling, asserting it disrupted the government's diplomacy and intruded upon the president's authority.
A higher court chose to momentarily delay the enforcement of the trade court's judgment.
On the broader economic front, the US Department of Commerce unveiled its revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the initial quarter of the year.
The updated data showed a 0.2 percent economic decline, mainly due to a sharp rise in imported goods and a reduction in federal expenditures, indicating that national output diminished between January and March.
An earlier preliminary release last month had projected a slightly deeper 0.3 percent fall.
Meanwhile, the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance for the first time climbed by 14,000 to 240,000 in the week ending May 24, surpassing analysts’ forecasts.
Additionally, Trump convened with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to deliberate on key economic issues including growth, employment and inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.28 percent, increasing 117.03 points, to end the day at 42,215.73.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment