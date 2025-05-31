Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADB Allocates Millions to Boost Marine-Based Development

ADB Allocates Millions to Boost Marine-Based Development


2025-05-31 03:40:50
(MENAFN) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged USD400 million in support of marine-focused initiatives across the Mindanao Islands in the Philippines, as revealed in a statement released on Thursday.

Abdulraof Macacua, Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, emphasized that the move opens up "more funding opportunities for coastal areas in Mindanao like ours in Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi."

Macacua was part of the Philippine delegation led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the 16th BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area) Summit, held Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The financial aid will support Philippine undertakings in Mindanao and Palawan that revolve around the blue economy and the preservation of marine ecosystems.

Macacua remarked that Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Basilan "have great potential when it comes to seaweed farming, fishing, and island tourism. That’s where we excel. That’s where our wealth lies. So, it’s only right that we also benefit from this kind of support," asserting that the investment "can significantly contribute to enhancing livelihoods in the Bangsamoro coastal communities."

As defined by the World Bank, the blue economy refers to the responsible and long-term use of ocean resources to drive economic expansion, generate employment, and improve community well-being, all while safeguarding marine ecosystems.

MENAFN31052025000045017167ID1109618492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search