Groundbreaking Energy Deal Sparks Power Boost for Syria
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking $7 billion energy partnership involving Turkish, Qatari, and American firms is set to dramatically enhance Syria’s electricity output and elevate living standards for millions, Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir revealed to a news outlet.
This landmark collaboration brings together Turkey’s Kalyon Holding and Cengiz Holding, Qatar’s UCC, US-based Power International, and Syria’s Ministry of Energy to build four natural gas-fired power plants along with a solar energy facility, al-Bashir announced following the signing on Thursday.
Regarded as one of the most ambitious and transformative agreements in Syria’s energy history, the initiative aims to upgrade service quality, generate employment opportunities, and accelerate the country’s economic and social recovery after years of conflict.
Damascus is targeting a surge in total energy production capacity to reach 5,000 megawatts, the minister stated.
Highlighting a shift in investment climate, al-Bashir explained that prior sanctions had discouraged investors, but with these restrictions now lifted, companies are empowered to “take bolder steps.”
He emphasized that the latest funding signals unwavering confidence to the global audience
An Open Invitation for Broader Investment
Al-Bashir underscored Syria’s vast investment potential, declaring that the nation is fully “ready” and that “companies have lined up” eager to contribute.
He also referenced the recent energy collaboration between Türkiye and Jordan, which includes the activation of a new 400-kilovolt electricity transmission line.
“We aim to achieve a significant rise in supply and usage in the first months of next year,” he noted.
Currently, Syrian households receive approximately 1,500 megawatts of electricity, with daily power availability limited to roughly three to four hours, al-Bashir explained.
He assured that these investments and partnerships will translate into tangible improvements in Syrians’ quality of life.
“This agreement is an open call to all sectors – the opportunities in Syria are huge, and we are ready for investments,” he added.
