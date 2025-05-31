403
Sudan Unveils Massive Cholera Vaccine Rollout Amid Rapid Outbreak
(MENAFN) The Sudanese Ministry of Health revealed on Friday that it has received more than 2.9 million cholera vaccine doses in response to a sharp rise in cases, particularly concentrated in the capital, Khartoum.
According to the ministry’s statement, "A total of 2,905,400 cholera vaccine doses have been received as part of efforts to combat the cholera outbreak currently affecting Sudan, particularly in Khartoum State."
These vaccines were provided through a donation by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
The shipment arrived in Port Sudan, an eastern city, and will be transported to Khartoum State to launch a widespread vaccination initiative. The campaign will target every individual aged one year and older, the ministry added.
Since October 2023, Sudan has obtained over 16.9 million cholera vaccine doses thanks to ongoing collaboration between Sudanese health officials and the ICG, the ministry reported.
Sudan’s Health Minister, Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, recently highlighted the escalating cholera situation in Khartoum, noting that at least 2,500 new cases emerged in May alone.
On Tuesday, official figures revealed 2,729 new cholera infections and 172 deaths in just one week, with Khartoum State accounting for 90% of the latest cases.
Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian medical organization, explained that widespread electricity and water outages across Khartoum have intensified the spread of diseases like cholera. Residents have been forced to use unsafe water sources, worsening the epidemic.
The region, particularly the city of Omdurman within Khartoum State, has experienced frequent assaults by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). On May 15, a drone strike targeted three power stations, plunging the city into darkness for about ten days.
Multiple United Nations agencies have previously warned that ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure, such as power plants, severely hinder millions of Sudanese people’s access to electricity and clean water.
Since April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and forcing millions to flee their homes both internally and across international borders.
