Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senior MP declares Russia ready to attack Germany if Taurus missiles are used

2025-05-31 02:07:37
(MENAFN) A top Russian lawmaker has issued a stark warning that Germany could become a target for Russian strikes if Ukraine uses German-supplied Taurus cruise missiles to launch attacks on Russian territory.

Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee and a former deputy defense minister, stated on Wednesday that deploying the long-range Taurus missile system would require direct German military involvement. This, he argued, would make Berlin an active participant in any attack carried out with the weapons.

The debate around Germany transferring the Taurus KEPD 350 missiles to Ukraine was reignited after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that Kyiv would be permitted to use Western weapons without range restrictions. While Merz confirmed that providing Taurus missiles was “possible,” he noted Ukrainian forces would need months of training to operate them.

In an interview with Life.ru, Kartapolov said Moscow is “ready for anything” if Germany moves forward. “We’re prepared to intercept Taurus missiles, destroy the launch points, and, if necessary, target the places from where they are delivered,” he stated.

The Taurus missile can strike targets over 500 kilometers away—putting Russian cities, including Moscow, within range. Kartapolov emphasized that Ukraine cannot operate such advanced systems without Western assistance. He claimed that similar weapons, like the U.S.-supplied ATACMS and British and French missiles, have only been used effectively with help from NATO personnel.

“Ukrainians can press the launch button, but the targeting and data input come from European and U.S. satellites,” Kartapolov said. “If Germany sends these missiles, its personnel will inevitably be involved.”

On the same day, the German Defense Ministry announced an additional €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) in aid to Ukraine, primarily to support the domestic production of long-range weapons.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Germany of escalating its role in the conflict. He warned that Berlin’s actions show “direct involvement in the war” and said the country is “once again heading down a dangerous path,” referencing Germany’s past in the world wars.

