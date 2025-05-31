Jordan To See Warm Weather On Sunday-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) - A significant rise in temperatures is forecast on Saturday and the weather will be warm in most areas and scorching in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.According to the JMD report, mercury will drop slightly on Sunday and Monday. The weather will be fair across the country, and winds will be westerly, moderate in speed, and occasionally active, propelling dust storms in the Badia regions.On Tuesday, the weather will remain substantially unchanged and winds will be moderate northwesterly, often active, triggering dust storms in the Badia areas.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will record a 32-18 degrees Celsius range, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a sweltering 39C, sliding to 24C at night.