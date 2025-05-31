Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Strike on Sudan’s El-Obeid Claims Six Lives, Injures Fifteen

2025-05-31 02:03:56
(MENAFN) At least six fatalities and 15 injuries were reported on Friday after a drone attack struck a hospital in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State in western Sudan, according to both a volunteer organization and a medical insider.

The Emergency Lawyers Initiative, a volunteer group, confirmed in a statement: "A drone launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck El-Obeid International Hospital this morning."

The group added that "the attack killed six people and injured 15 others, including patients, their companions, and medical staff," Noting that the bombing inflicted severe damage on the hospital, leading to a complete suspension of its medical operations.

Simultaneously, the RSF was reported to have shelled the nearby town of Bara, also located in North Kordofan State, amplifying the danger faced by civilians in the region, the group said.

A medical insider at El-Obeid International Hospital, speaking anonymously to a news outlet, described how the strike compromised critical healthcare infrastructure, rendering the facility non-functional. The source also noted that approximately seven of the wounded were in critical condition, highlighting the dire challenges medical staff face in providing urgent treatment under such extreme conditions.

The Kordofan region—comprising North, West, and South Kordofan states—has witnessed escalating armed confrontations between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.

Just a day earlier, the RSF asserted control over the towns of Al-Dibaibat in South Kordofan and Al-Khiwai in West Kordofan. The Sudanese military has yet to issue a response to these claims.

Sudan has been mired in a violent conflict between the SAF and RSF since April 2023. The ongoing war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions both internally and across international borders.

