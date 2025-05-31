PSG Vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final Preview: Predictions, Head-To-Head And More

Munich: For the first time in history, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go head-to-head in a UEFA Champions League final, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown at Munich's iconic Allianz Arena at 12:30 AM IST. It is a meeting of two clubs with contrasting histories in Europe's elite competition: Inter are aiming to lift their fourth European title, while PSG are chasing their first-ever Champions League crown. Both teams have fought their way through top European clubs to reach this stage as this year's tournament featured a new format with an increased number of teams.

Both sides have shown resilience and flair, knocking out some of Europe's elite to book their place in the final. Inter Milan finished fourth in the league stage, and knocked out Bayern Munich and Barcelona to reach the final. PSG finished in the league stage and advanced to the final by overcoming Premier League clubs Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal in the knockout rounds.

Head-to-head

Inter and PSG haven't faced each other in the Champions League yet. They have met each other six times in friendlies, with PSG having the advantage with three wins and Inter with two wins. In the most recent results, PSG won 3-1 when they met in the International Champions Cup friendly in 2016. Both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw three years later, and Inter defeated PSG 2-1 in the recent friendly in 2023.

Who has the upper hand?

Under Simone Inzaghi, Inter have developed a well-oiled system with a solid defense, a dynamic midfield, and a consistent attacking threats. Nine different Nerazzurri players have found the net in this season's Champions League campaign. Captain Lautaro Martínez leads the charge with nine goals, making him Inter Milan's all-time top scorer in the competition. Marcus Thuram and Hakan Çalhanoğlu follow with four goals each, while Davide Frattesi and Denzel Dumfries have both contributed two crucial goals. Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard have each scored once, matching the tallies of Marko Arnautović and Mehdi Taremi.

During the League Phase, Inter conceded just one goal and lost only to Bayer Leverkusen. Inzaghi has rallied his troops to show focus and determination and turn 'moments' in their favour.“All the players are available, and that gives us great confidence. Having the full squad ready is the best possible scenario, because these are the players we chose, and I'm proud to coach them,” he said.

Inter will be wary of coach Luis Enrique's strategies, which have transformed PSG into a formidable team. Having had a less glorious league campaign, the team managed four wins, including a rousing one against Manchester City and a historic penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool at Anfield. Enrique's game plan involves starting with a 4-3-3 formation, shifting to 4-5-1 while defending, and expanding to 2-2-4-2 during attacks. With Ousmane Dembélé leading the attack, Enrique's PSG has scored 33 goals and conceded 15 until the semi-finals. PSG's main challenge will be to break through Inter Milan's solid 3-5-2 defensive formation.

Enrique has said that PSG will not change anything in the way they attack or defend, but adapt to the characteristics of each opponent. "I have ten more years of experience than I did when I was last involved in a Champions League final. I have been able to work hard over the years. I try to convey to my team the joy of playing in this final. I think we're ready, just like Inter. We'll do our best to play a good final and, of course, win it," he said.

Predicted XI

Inter starting lineup: Sommer (GK), Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Çalhanoglu, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martínez.

PSG starting lineup: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.