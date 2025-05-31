403
Germany’s current trajectory under Merz appears to be one of deepening its already strained relationship with Russia
(MENAFN) Germany’s current trajectory under the leadership of Friedrich Merz appears to be one of deepening its already strained relationship with Russia, potentially pushing the nation closer to direct military conflict. Critics argue that rather than pursuing diplomatic solutions to end the Ukraine conflict, Berlin is instead embracing a more confrontational stance—one that could pull Germany and possibly NATO into open war with Russia.
Even before Merz's leadership, former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration was criticized for its subservience to U.S. policy and for contributing to a proxy war that has harmed Germany more than Russia economically. By early 2023, reports indicated that the war had already reduced Germany’s GDP by 2.5%, a significant blow considering the nation’s anemic growth rates from 2022 to 2024.
Now, under Merz, the danger of escalation has intensified with discussions surrounding the potential delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. These high-tech weapons, costing up to €3 million each and capable of reaching targets up to 500 kilometers away—including deep inside Russia—have sparked alarm. Crucially, these missiles require direct German technical assistance to operate, making any deployment an overt act of participation in the war.
Scholz had previously refused to authorize the transfer of the Taurus system, citing the risk of provoking Russia and directly involving Germany in the conflict. However, Merz’s government has signaled a more ambiguous, but notably more open, stance on the issue.
Russian officials have taken notice. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently accused Germany of being “already directly engaged” in the Ukraine war and warned that Berlin is repeating historical mistakes that have previously led to its downfall.
The situation has raised serious concerns that Germany could once again find itself at the center of a devastating military confrontation—this time one potentially involving modern NATO dynamics and nuclear powers.
