UAE: Teachers Question Salary Cuts During Eid Al Adha Holidays

As the UAE prepares for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays from June 5 to June 8, many schoolteachers are raising concern over what they say is an unfair and unlawful practice: having their entire absence - including public holidays and weekends - deducted from their salaries when they take a few days off to travel.

Under Article 28 of Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2021, employees are entitled to full pay on public holidays declared by the UAE Cabinet. If a public holiday falls within a period of annual leave, it must not be deducted from salary or leave balance.

Yet, several teachers say that's exactly what's happening in many schools.

“I've taken just three days off before Eid to visit my family abroad,” said a teacher at a British curriculum school in Dubai.“But HR has already told me my salary will be deducted for the entire week, including the Eid holidays and the weekend. When I tried to reason with them, they said this is how it's always done and that teachers already get enough time off in summer and winter.”

She disagrees.“These breaks are not a favour. They're part of the academic calendar. Public holidays are paid by law. It's time schools stop treating them as if they're optional or conditional.”

According to teachers, even taking a single day off, like a Monday, can result in two days of salary being docked, as it's clubbed with Sunday.“If you take Monday off, they count Sunday and Monday as leave and cut pay accordingly,” said another teacher at an Indian school.“It makes you think twice before applying for even a day.”

Several teachers told Khaleej Times they don't object to pay cuts for the days they actually take off.“We understand that if we apply for leave from Monday to Wednesday, our salary will be deducted for those three days,” said a teacher in Sharjah.“What we don't understand is why Eid holidays and weekends, which are paid days under UAE law, are also counted as unpaid.”

One teacher, who has worked in four different schools over the past 20 years, said the practice is widespread.“It doesn't matter if it's a British, or Indian curriculum, almost every school I've worked at does this. It's like an unwritten rule.”

'Entities should follow the law'

In response to a Khaleej Times query, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which regulates private schools in Dubai, said matters related to employment contracts and salary deductions fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

A spokesperson at MoHRE reaffirmed the legal position saying there are clear guidelines stating that public holidays are separate from annual leave.“Eid holidays are Eid holidays, and entities should follow the law,” he said.

A major operator of a private school network in the UAE declined to comment when contacted by Khaleej Times.

A principal of a private Asian school admitted that their policy does not allow teachers to club any breaks with personal leave.“Hence,” she said,“if leave is taken prior to Eid, deductions will apply for the entire period, including the Eid break."

But teachers say longstanding practices shouldn't justify bad ones.“Just because this has been happening for years doesn't make it right,” said a teacher.“If this is about policy, then why don't other sectors do the same? How come hospitals, banks, and companies don't dock salaries like this? Are schools above the law?”

With Eid Al Adha just days away, teachers are urging school managements to scrap unfair deductions and align with federal law.“We're not asking for a favour,” said one.“Just don't cut our pay for public holidays. That's it."