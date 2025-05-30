'Proud Of Heritage': Emiratis Explain Al Ayyala Dance, UAE Culture For 'Outsiders'

US President Donald Trump arrived in the UAE on May 15, 2025, and was welcomed by the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As he walked in, he was greeted by rows of Al Ayyala dancers, in which men perform with large canes while girls swing their hair from side to side.

Trump's arrival to the UAE was broadcast globally, with many netizens confused about the Emirati Al Ayyala dance. Many dropped comments across social media platforms, confused about the traditional performance.

Over the last few days, UAE citizens online, especially those with a larger following, have been clarifying misconceptions regarding the dance. One among them is Emirati media personality and strategic communications professional Sara Al Hosani, who took to X to say that this dance is "not just a performance".

Sarah Fahmi, another Emirati media personality, content creator, and podcast host based in Dubai, also took to X to highlight that the dance is a "gesture of welcoming guests".

'Expression of heritage'

In a 2-minute-long video, Al Hosani elaborated, calling it a "proud expression of the UAE's heritage, values and identity". In the caption of the video, she noted, "Our heritage doesn't need permission to exist. It stands tall, just like the daughters who carry it forward."

Al Hosani addressed comments that said this dance was oppressive, saying that "extremists and political opportunists took this moment and twisted it - calling it oppression." She added: "But I ask, what kind of oppression?"

On the other hand, some comments said that this dance did not follow religious customs, to which she said: "some scream [about the] 'hijab', forgetting that these are young girls not yet obligated by Islam to wear it."

Hassan Sajwani, an Emirati commentator, digital strategist, and public affairs analyst, also explained the meaning of the dance and said that he was "very proud of [his] culture and traditions".

In another tweet, he added: "This is my identity, this is my tradition, this is my cultural hospitality".

UAE leaders' warmth

Sarah Fahmi, meanwhile, spoke of the fact that the girls were happy to be performing for the guest and highlighted that the nation was "proud" of the young performers.

She even stated, "Where in the world would you see a President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, [introduce] a child to a guest on an official visit".

She even addressed how other videos showed the young performers "running to hug the Minister of Foreign Affairs" and get a picture clicked with him - admiring the leaders' humility and warmth.

Across social media, a collage has been going viral. The collage features two images, one showing Al Ayyala dancers with the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and another one from May 15, with the young girls smiling next to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Take a look at the image below:

What is the Al Ayyala dance?

The Al Ayyala dance is a popular and expressive cultural performance practised in north-western Oman and throughout the United Arab Emirates.

The dance involves chanted poetry, drum music and dance, and simulates a battle scene. Two rows of about twenty men face each other, carrying thin bamboo sticks to signify spears or swords.

In the UAE, girls wearing traditional dresses stand at the front, tossing their long hair from side to side.

This dance is often performed during weddings and other festive occasions.