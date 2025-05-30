Gaza Ceasefire Deal 'Very Close': US President Trump
Doha/Washington: US President Donald Trump said today, May 30, that a deal was "very close" on a new ceasefire in Gaza.
Trump revealed that an agreement in Gaza will soon be reached, telling reporters: "They're very close to an agreement on Gaza. We'll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow. And we have a chance of that."Read Also
