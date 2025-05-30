Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Ceasefire Deal 'Very Close': US President Trump

2025-05-30 11:19:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA/AFP

Doha/Washington: US President Donald Trump said today, May 30, that a deal was "very close" on a new ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump revealed that an agreement in Gaza will soon be reached, telling reporters: "They're very close to an agreement on Gaza. We'll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow. And we have a chance of that."

