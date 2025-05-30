Gaza Ceasefire Deal 'Very Close': US President Trump

Doha/Washington: US President Donald Trump said today, May 30, that a deal was "very close" on a new ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump revealed that an agreement in Gaza will soon be reached, telling reporters: "They're very close to an agreement on Gaza. We'll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow. And we have a chance of that."



UN declares Gaza the most food-insecure place in the world

Katara opens 'Windows Into Gaza' exhibition

'Very good feelings' about Gaza truce talks: US envoy

EAA Foundation, UNDP sign high-level agreement for 'Rebuilding Hope for Gaza' phase two project 22 out of 38 hospitals knocked out of service amid ongoing Israeli offensive: Gaza health ministry

Read Also