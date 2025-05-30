Decant Index Leads Transition Of Fine Spirits From Private Cellars To Public Investment Platforms



LONDON, UK - May 31, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Decant Index , a digital platform developed by Decant Group, is leading the shift from closed-door collectables trading to transparent, structured access to fine wine and spirits. Designed to meet the standards of modern investors, the platform supports long-term participation in the $1.7 trillion global collectables market.

The company offers a scalable digital infrastructure for investing in wine and spirits. It provides retail and high-net-worth users with access to real-time valuations, bonded storage, and asset-backed portfolio management tools. To date, more than $126 million in assets are stored, and over 44,000 users are on the platform.

Central to this system is Decant Bond, a bonded warehouse located in Alloa, Scotland. The facility provides HMRC-audited custody, climate control, and full insurance coverage, designed to meet compliance, security, and asset integrity standards for collectables at scale.

"Our goal is not just to open access to fine spirits, but to build a market infrastructure where investors can participate with clarity and control," says Alistair Moncrieff, CEO of Decant Group. "Decant Index is engineered for transparency, not speculation."

Decant Index is broadening access to alternative assets with expanded offerings in wine and spirits investment, alongside upcoming entry into the U.S. market. To date, the company has facilitated over 1,618 investor exits, returning more than $6.1 million.

The recently launched Wine Cellar Plan introduces a subscription model from $330 per month, offering curated portfolios, bonded storage, and digital tracking - bringing the platform's structured model to fine wine. Decant Index is also preparing for U.S. expansion amid rising demand for premium American Bourbon, with super-premium sales up 17.8 percent in 2023, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

Soon to launch fully into the market, House of Decant is Decant Group's dedicated e-commerce platform - luxury retail, reimagined.

It offers a curated, concierge-led experience with fast delivery, flexible subscriptions, and a home for both heritage labels and emerging brands.

"We're building a platform that redefines how premium wine and spirits are discovered, purchased, and enjoyed - tailored for the expectations of the modern luxury consumer," says Chris Seddon, Managing Director of Decant Group.

About Decant Group

Decant Group is a leading provider of alternative investments with specialized platforms including Decant Index and House of Decant, which collectively manage over $126 million in assets and serve more than 40,000 members globally. The company has pioneered technological innovations in fine wine and spirits investing, earning recognition for its transparent approach to traditionally exclusive markets. With dedicated bonded warehousing facilities and a team of certified wine specialists, Decant Group offers comprehensive services from acquisition through storage to eventual exit strategies across its investment platforms.

