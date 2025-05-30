Stellar Performance By MES At SOP Athletics

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-30 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School's athletics team secured nine gold, seven silver and six bronze medals at the SOP Athletics competition organised by the School Olympic Committee in collaboration with the Qatar National Olympic Committee, recently. Athif Abdullah emerged as the fastest runner. In the 4x100m preparatory category and 4x200m secondary category, MES won gold and in the primary category, 4x50m relay race it secured bronze. The competition witnessed the participation of over 150 public and private schools across Qatar, including all Indian schools. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar and other officials lauded the students.

