Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Fiction Mystery Murder Book“River Walk Murder” By G.D. Obermiller
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Mystery - Murder book "River Walk Murder" by G.D. Obermiller, currently available at .
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Alma Boucher for Readers' Favorite
In G.D. Obermiller's River Walk Murder, a young boy in a Davy Crockett outfit discovered a woman's body in the San Antonio River. The deceased was identified as Marissa Luna, a college student, and the authorities deemed her death a drowning incident. Araceli, Marissa's mother, was convinced that her daughter had been murdered and enlisted Nick Fischer to uncover the truth. Before diving into the investigation, Nick was tasked with transporting Mr. Sosa from the airport to the convention center at Mr. Allison's suggestion. Upon returning from the convention, Mr. Sosa was shot the moment he exited his vehicle at the hotel. Nick's investigation linked Danny Allison, the grandson of a billionaire oil magnate, as the primary suspect. Nick began to suspect that the murder of Marissa and the shooting of Sosa were connected.
River Walk Murder by G.D. Obermiller was captivating and intricate. The story was fast-paced and filled with action. The events were vividly described, making it easy to visualize everything. The writing style was captivating, and with all the unexpected turns, I was always guessing what would happen next. The storyline was thrilling, and I found myself racing through the pages as fast as possible. The characters were well-crafted, each playing an essential role in the story. Certain characters shared a deep history. I enjoyed identifying them and understanding their backgrounds. The book was masterfully written and kept me engrossed from beginning to end. The significant twist at the conclusion was astonishing. It took me completely by surprise, and I did not anticipate it."
You can learn more about G.D. Obermiller and "River Walk Murder" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment