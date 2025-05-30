Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Mystery - Murder book "River Walk Murder" by G.D. Obermiller, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Alma Boucher for Readers' Favorite

In G.D. Obermiller's River Walk Murder, a young boy in a Davy Crockett outfit discovered a woman's body in the San Antonio River. The deceased was identified as Marissa Luna, a college student, and the authorities deemed her death a drowning incident. Araceli, Marissa's mother, was convinced that her daughter had been murdered and enlisted Nick Fischer to uncover the truth. Before diving into the investigation, Nick was tasked with transporting Mr. Sosa from the airport to the convention center at Mr. Allison's suggestion. Upon returning from the convention, Mr. Sosa was shot the moment he exited his vehicle at the hotel. Nick's investigation linked Danny Allison, the grandson of a billionaire oil magnate, as the primary suspect. Nick began to suspect that the murder of Marissa and the shooting of Sosa were connected.

River Walk Murder by G.D. Obermiller was captivating and intricate. The story was fast-paced and filled with action. The events were vividly described, making it easy to visualize everything. The writing style was captivating, and with all the unexpected turns, I was always guessing what would happen next. The storyline was thrilling, and I found myself racing through the pages as fast as possible. The characters were well-crafted, each playing an essential role in the story. Certain characters shared a deep history. I enjoyed identifying them and understanding their backgrounds. The book was masterfully written and kept me engrossed from beginning to end. The significant twist at the conclusion was astonishing. It took me completely by surprise, and I did not anticipate it."

You can learn more about G.D. Obermiller and "River Walk Murder" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.