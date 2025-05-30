Jason Cerbone, Actor From“The Sopranos,” Now Partnering With Mindstir Media To Help Authors Promote Their Books

MindStir Media is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with Jason Cerbone, widely recognized for his portrayal of Jackie Aprile Jr. on the critically acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos. This partnership brings Cerbone's talents and charisma to the world of publishing, offering authors a unique way to promote their books .

Jason Cerbone's career spans decades, having worked in front of the camera since childhood. After making his screen debut in a Sesame Street commercial, he went on to work with legendary artists like Andy Warhol and appeared in iconic music videos for Bon Jovi and Suzanne Vega. Alongside his work on The Sopranos, Cerbone has featured in hit films and series such as Cloverfield, Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, and Power. Last December, Cerbone promoted MindStir Media in a humorous video posted online. He now brings his seasoned experience and undeniable presence to authors looking to elevate their books through strategic promotion.

Through MindStir Media, authors now have the opportunity to collaborate with Jason Cerbone directly. This exclusive offering includes a high-definition endorsement video where Cerbone personally promotes the author's book. Authors can use the source video on their own social media platforms to reach wider audiences. Additionally, the video will be uploaded to MindStir Media's YouTube channel, with an advertising campaign that ensures exposure to thousands of viewers.

Beyond video promotions, this collaboration also includes a press release announcing the partnership between the author and Jason Cerbone. These press releases are distributed across a wide network, including NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliate websites, providing further visibility for the author's work.

J.J. Hebert, founder of MindStir Media, shared,“Jason Cerbone is a household name with a tremendous reputation. We are thrilled to connect authors with someone of his caliber and help amplify their voices through this exclusive opportunity.”

Authors interested in benefiting from this unique promotional service can learn more by visiting MindStir Media's dedicated landing page at .

About MindStir Media

MindStir Media is a leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services, helping authors achieve success through award-winning strategies. With services ranging from publishing to branding and promotion, MindStir Media empowers writers worldwide.

For more information, visit mindstirmedia .