Log-Hub And OPTANO: A Unified Approach To Smarter, End-To-End Supply Chain Optimization

Log-hub and OPTANO have partnered to support supply chain professionals with a flexible, end-to-end approach to network design and optimization.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, May 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Log-hub and OPTANO have joined forces to offer an integrated, end-to-end approach to supply chain network design and planning. By combining Log-hub's intuitive design tools with OPTANO's robust optimization platform, the collaboration enables companies to make smarter, faster, and more scalable supply chain decisions across all levels of complexity.

This partnership empowers supply chain leaders to make fast, informed decisions in today's dynamic logistics environment-ranging from strategic pilots to enterprise-wide transformations, without compromise. Together, Log-hub and OPTANO enable organizations to tackle complexity with confidence and drive measurable impact across their supply chains.

With Log-hub's app-based modeling and OPTANO's high-performance optimization platform, supply chain teams can:

.Redesign networks to balance cost, service, cash flow and sustainabilityt

.Manage multi-sourcing, site allocations, and working capital with greater precision

.Embed sustainability, circularity, and cost-to-serve analytics into everyday planning

.Move from scenario design to tactical execution

The collaboration between Log-hub and OPTANO brings together complementary tools and expertise to support supply chain teams at every stage of their decision-making process. From designing distribution networks and defining lead time targets to optimizing production flows and sourcing strategies, companies can address a wide range of challenges with the right level of depth and flexibility.

By combining intuitive scenario modelling with advanced optimization capabilities, this partnership helps organizations make faster, data-driven decisions, reduce logistics and operational costs, improve service levels, and align their supply chain strategies with financial and sustainability objectives. Businesses can adapt their use of both platforms as needs evolve, ensuring continuous improvement without disruption or complexity.

As the pressure on organizations to be faster, more resilient, and more cost-effective continues to grow, this partnership equips supply chain professionals to meet those demands in a holistic way-connecting strategic vision with day-to-day operational execution. It enables companies to move confidently from pilot projects to large-scale initiatives, supported by proven technology and deep expertise.

Meet Us at TL Munich 2025

Log-hub and OPTANO will be showcasing at Transport Logistic Munich, June 2–5, 2025. All interested parties are invited to visit booths 611 and 535 in Hall B1 to explore how their teams can benefit from an integrated, end-to-end supply chain optimization strategy.

About Log-hub

Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Log-hub enables companies to make better supply chain decisions through an integrated portfolio of AI-powered Supply Chain Apps, Data Analytics and AI solutions. With over 180 customers, 800 active users, and more than 30,000 app downloads, Log-hub is trusted by supply chain teams around the world to transform complex challenges into data-driven solutions. Our 50+ in-house experts work across five countries, Switzerland, Germany, the U.S., India, and Serbia, supported by a global network of academic and sales partners.

For more information about Log-hub:

Log-hub AG, Schwandweg 5, Schindellegi, Switzerland 8834

Email: support@log-hub



Follow Log-hub on LinkedIn

About OPTANO

OPTANO is a leading provider of advanced analytics and mathematical optimization solutions, empowering organizations to make smarter, data-driven decisions across complex operational landscapes. Founded in 2009 and now part of Kearney, OPTANO specializes in prescriptive analytics, offering a powerful platform that transforms business challenges-such as supply chain, logistics, and production planning-into optimized, actionable strategies. With over 450 successful customer projects and a team where 40% hold PhDs, OPTANO combines scientific rigor with practical impact. Their ISO27001:2017 and SOC2-certified software is trusted by major clients, including those in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, to deliver measurable improvements in efficiency, cost reduction, and strategic agility

For more information about OPTANO:

OPTANO GmbH, Technologiepark 18, 33100 Paderborn, Germany

Email: ...



Follow OPTANO on LinkedIn

