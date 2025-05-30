Momcozy Maxsupport Nursing Pillow: Easier Nursing With Certified Safety And Ergonomic Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release aims to reduce strain, improve latching, and support healthier, more secure breastfeeding through certified-safe materials and an upgraded support structure.

New York, NY, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global maternity care brand known for its innovation and dedication to maternal wellness, introduces the MaxSupport Nursing Pillow collection -an ergonomic, memory foam-based system designed to enhance comfort and safety for breastfeeding mothers. This launch is part of Momcozy's mission to make healthier, easier nursing a reality for every parent.









Firm Support with Memory Foam Comfort

At the heart of every MaxSupport pillow is 45D high-density memory foam, selected for its ability to gently contour to the body while retaining structure. Unlike traditional fiber-filled pillows that lose shape over time, MaxSupport offers a resilient foundation that feels like resting on a mini high-quality mattress.

Its 28% wider surface provides enhanced arm and upper-body support-minimizing shoulder tension and promoting natural feeding alignment, especially during extended sessions.

Certified Safety That Meets 2024 Federal Standards

In response to the 2024 CPSC safety regulations, the MaxSupport Nursing Pillow is fully engineered to meet the latest U.S. federal safety standards. The pillow's certified firmness, safe feeding angles, and protective side barrier are designed to reduce the risks of suffocation and falls-giving moms peace of mind during every feeding.

All MaxSupport models are made with CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam and OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics, ensuring the materials are non-toxic, skin-friendly, and safe for babies and mothers alike.

Built-In Safety Features for Confident Nursing

A softly contoured side safety fence surrounds the nursing area to help secure the baby in place, reducing the chance of rolling or slipping. This, combined with the adjustable height options and removable waist and arm support cushions, allows for full customization based on body type, feeding position, or postpartum recovery needs.

These ergonomic enhancements are designed to reduce back and neck strain, support better latching, and help alleviate common breastfeeding discomforts like nipple soreness due to poor positioning.

Two Models, One Purpose: Better Breastfeeding Support

The MaxSupport collection includes two tailored versions:



Momcozy Original MaxSupport Nursing Pillow – Essential Set ($54.99) CozyPro MaxSupport Nursing Pillow – Upgraded Set ($69.99)

The Essential Set features all core ergonomic and safety innovations, while the CozyPro version includes enhanced premium fabric finishes for moms seeking a touch of elevated comfort and style. Both models are built to retain their shape over time, making them ideal for long-term, daily use.

Designed by Moms, Backed by Experts

The MaxSupport line was developed through real insights from mothers and professional feedback from healthcare advisors. Whether used during cluster feeding, nighttime nursing, twin feeding, or bottle support, the pillows are crafted to adapt to real-life parenting scenarios.

Momcozy's thoughtful design ensures that support doesn't fade over time, but continues to deliver relief, alignment, and comfort through each stage of the breastfeeding journey.

Comfort Is Care: A Brand Mission in Action

The launch of the MaxSupport Nursing Pillow reflects Momcozy's broader commitment to supporting parents through intuitive, functional, and medically informed maternity products. Alongside its popular wearable breast pumps, maternity apparel, and wellness tools, MaxSupport underscores the brand's belief that comfort is a form of care-and every mother deserves both.

Exclusively available at momcozy.co , the MaxSupport Nursing Pillow is more than a feeding accessory-it's a trusted daily companion for healthier breastfeeding, safer positioning, and an all-around better experience.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternal care brand dedicated to enhancing the lives of mothers and babies through science-backed, comfort-focused solutions. From pregnancy to postpartum, Momcozy creates practical, emotionally attuned products designed to meet the real-world needs of modern parenting.

