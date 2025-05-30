Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Méliuz Launches R$ 450 Million Share Offering To Boost Bitcoin Holdings


2025-05-30 03:15:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Méliuz, a Brazilian fintech, filed a share offering with Brazil's Securities and Exchange Commission to raise R$ 450 million ($79 million).

The company issues 17,006,803 shares at R$ 8.82, potentially expanding to 34,013,606, targeting professional investors. All funds purchase Bitcoin, solidifying it as Méliuz 's primary treasury asset.

BTG Pactual coordinates the offering, with priority subscriptions starting June 4 and pricing set for June 12. Investors receive 50,680,267 subscription bonuses, locked until capital approval.

Méliuz seeks long-term gains, building on its $4.1 million Bitcoin buy in March and $28.4 million in May. Méliuz holds 320.25 Bitcoin, acquired at an average price of $101,703, with the May purchase at $103,604.

Its stock surged 270% in 2025, hitting R$ 10.70. Shareholders, with 59.26% approval on May 15, endorsed Bitcoin as a core business focus, led by founder Israel Salmen.



Brazil's high inflation and real's 87% value loss since 1994 drive firms to alternative assets. Méliuz emulates MicroStrategy , which holds 555,450 Bitcoin.

Brazil ranks seventh in global crypto transactions, with 26 million citizens owning digital assets, fueling corporate interest. However, Bitcoin's price swings threaten Méliuz's finances.

Its cashback business lacks crypto ties, sparking concerns about strategic alignment. Analysts caution a market crash could erode gains. Still, Méliuz's bold move reflects confidence in Bitcoin's long-term value.

The offering lets investors gain Bitcoin exposure via Méliuz's stock. Success could spur other Brazilian firms to adopt crypto treasuries. Yet, Méliuz's future depends on Bitcoin's performance and its risk management.

