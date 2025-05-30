We Stopped India, Pakistan From Fighting, It Could Have Turned Out Into Nuclear Disaster: Donald Trump

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday once again claimed credit for stopping India and Pakistan from fighting after repeatedly claiming that he 'helped settle' the tensions between the two nations.

Trump made the claim during a press conference in the Oval Office with Elon Musk, who is leaving Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We stopped India, Pakistan from fighting. I belive it could have turned out into a nuclear disaster. I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan.. We talked trade. There are great leaders in those countries and they understood and agreed and stopped them from fighting.”

Trump further added that the US is stopping others from fighting.

“We can fight better than any body. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders.”

The fresh remark comes after the Trump administration has told a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a“tenuous ceasefire” only after President Donald Trump "interceded and offered both nations trading access with the US to avert a full-scale war.”

On Thursday, virtually rejecting Washington's claims India said the issue of trade did not come up in its discussions with the US during the clashes between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.

In the last few weeks, Trump has also repeatedly claimed that he threatened India and Pakistan that the US will stop trade with the two nations if they don't stop the conflict.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

"From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions." External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"External Affairs Minister has also made clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. So that should answer your question," he said at his weekly media briefing.