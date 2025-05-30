Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Low Sales, High Hopes: Eid Trade Struggles Amid Slump

Low Sales, High Hopes: Eid Trade Struggles Amid Slump


2025-05-30 03:11:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The festive buzz that typically fills Kashmir's markets ahead of Eid
    Azha is missing this year, as economic distress grips both buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals across the Valley.

    From Srinagar's Eidgah Market to livestock stalls in Anantnag, Pulwama, and Baramulla, sellers sit beside unsold sheep, goats, and cattle - waiting for customers who seem fewer and far more cautious than in previous years.

    “By this time last year, most of my stock was already booked,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a livestock trader from Pulwama.“This year, I haven't even sold half.”

    Traders blame the slump on rising inflation, unemployment, and shrinking household budgets.“People are choosing survival over sacrifice,” said Ghulam Nabi, a long-time dealer in Srinagar.“They're struggling to meet basic needs, let alone spend ₹25,000 or more on a sacrificial animal.”

    Buyers echo that sentiment.“With three children and rising costs, fulfilling this religious duty feels difficult,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla.

    Read Also 75% Of Hindu Kush Himalayan Glaciers May Vanish By Century's End: Study Development In J&K Won't Slow Down: Shah In Poonch

    Still, some sellers remain cautiously hopeful.“Many people make purchases just days before Eid,” said Mushtaq Lone, a Budgam-based trader with over a decade of experience.“We're waiting for that last-minute rush.”

    But even hope comes tempered.“The footfall is low, and many families can't afford the prices. If this continues, we may be forced to sell at a loss,” said another seller.

    Kashmir's economic landscape - already battered by inflation, a slump in tourism, and limited job avenues - appears to have cast a shadow over what is traditionally a time of heightened activity and joy. As Eid approaches, the mood across the markets remains muted, reflecting the larger anxieties of the Valley. (inputs from CNS)

MENAFN30052025000215011059ID1109617319

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search