Low Sales, High Hopes: Eid Trade Struggles Amid Slump

From Srinagar's Eidgah Market to livestock stalls in Anantnag, Pulwama, and Baramulla, sellers sit beside unsold sheep, goats, and cattle - waiting for customers who seem fewer and far more cautious than in previous years.

“By this time last year, most of my stock was already booked,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a livestock trader from Pulwama.“This year, I haven't even sold half.”

Traders blame the slump on rising inflation, unemployment, and shrinking household budgets.“People are choosing survival over sacrifice,” said Ghulam Nabi, a long-time dealer in Srinagar.“They're struggling to meet basic needs, let alone spend ₹25,000 or more on a sacrificial animal.”

Buyers echo that sentiment.“With three children and rising costs, fulfilling this religious duty feels difficult,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla.

Still, some sellers remain cautiously hopeful.“Many people make purchases just days before Eid,” said Mushtaq Lone, a Budgam-based trader with over a decade of experience.“We're waiting for that last-minute rush.”

But even hope comes tempered.“The footfall is low, and many families can't afford the prices. If this continues, we may be forced to sell at a loss,” said another seller.

Kashmir's economic landscape - already battered by inflation, a slump in tourism, and limited job avenues - appears to have cast a shadow over what is traditionally a time of heightened activity and joy. As Eid approaches, the mood across the markets remains muted, reflecting the larger anxieties of the Valley. (inputs from CNS)