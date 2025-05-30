Low Sales, High Hopes: Eid Trade Struggles Amid Slump
- Azha is missing this year, as economic distress grips both buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals across the Valley.
From Srinagar's Eidgah Market to livestock stalls in Anantnag, Pulwama, and Baramulla, sellers sit beside unsold sheep, goats, and cattle - waiting for customers who seem fewer and far more cautious than in previous years.
“By this time last year, most of my stock was already booked,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a livestock trader from Pulwama.“This year, I haven't even sold half.”
Traders blame the slump on rising inflation, unemployment, and shrinking household budgets.“People are choosing survival over sacrifice,” said Ghulam Nabi, a long-time dealer in Srinagar.“They're struggling to meet basic needs, let alone spend ₹25,000 or more on a sacrificial animal.”
Buyers echo that sentiment."With three children and rising costs, fulfilling this religious duty feels difficult," said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla.
Still, some sellers remain cautiously hopeful.“Many people make purchases just days before Eid,” said Mushtaq Lone, a Budgam-based trader with over a decade of experience.“We're waiting for that last-minute rush.”
But even hope comes tempered.“The footfall is low, and many families can't afford the prices. If this continues, we may be forced to sell at a loss,” said another seller.
Kashmir's economic landscape - already battered by inflation, a slump in tourism, and limited job avenues - appears to have cast a shadow over what is traditionally a time of heightened activity and joy. As Eid approaches, the mood across the markets remains muted, reflecting the larger anxieties of the Valley. (inputs from CNS)
