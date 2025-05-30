Morquio Syndrome Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight Biomarin Pharmaceutical, QED Therapeutics
DelveInsight's “Morquio Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Morquio Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Morquio Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Morquio Syndrome, offering comprehensive insights into the Morquio Syndrome revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Morquio Syndrome statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Morquio Syndrome therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Morquio Syndrome clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Morquio Syndrome treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Morquio Syndrome space.
Some of the key facts of the Morquio Syndrome Market Report:
The Morquio Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
According to a study by Leadley et al. (2014), the point prevalence of Morquio A was reported as 1 in 926,000 in Australia, 1 in 1,872,000 in Malaysia, and 1 in 599,000 in the UK, while the prevalence of unclassified Morquio was 1 in 323,000 in Denmark. Additionally, the birth prevalence of Morquio A (based on recommended diagnostic approaches) ranged from 1 in 71,000 in the UAE to 1 in 500,000 in Japan.
The Morquio Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Morquio Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Morquio Syndrome market dynamics.
Rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder, part of the mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) family
Estimated prevalence: ~1 in 200,000 to 1 in 300,000 live births globally
Among the 7MM, the United States has the largest diagnosed patient pool
EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK) show varied but low prevalence due to underdiagnosis
Japan reports lower diagnosed cases, partially due to limited awareness and screening
Morquio Syndrome Overview
Morquio Syndrome, also called Mucopolysaccharidosis type IV (MPS IV), is a rare inherited metabolic disorder where the body lacks specific enzymes needed to break down certain sugar molecules (glycosaminoglycans). This leads to abnormal storage of these molecules in cells, causing skeletal abnormalities, short stature, joint problems, heart and vision issues, and sometimes respiratory difficulties. Despite normal intelligence, patients often face severe physical challenges. There are two main types - Morquio A (enzyme deficiency of GALNS) and Morquio B (enzyme deficiency of GLB1). Early diagnosis and management, including enzyme replacement therapy, supportive care, and surgeries, are essential to improve quality of life.
Morquio Syndrome Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Morquio Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Morquio Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Morquio Syndrome
Prevalent Cases of Morquio Syndrome by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Morquio Syndrome
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Morquio Syndrome
Morquio Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Morquio Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Morquio Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Morquio Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Morquio Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies
BMN 110: BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Infigratinib: QED Therapeutics, Inc.
Morquio Syndrome Market Drivers
Increasing awareness and early diagnosis of rare diseases
Advancements in enzyme replacement therapies (ERT) and gene therapies
Growing research funding and interest from biotech companies
Rising patient advocacy efforts pushing for better treatment access
Improvement in supportive care and orthopedic interventions
Regulatory incentives (orphan drug status, fast-track designations) for rare disease treatments
Morquio Syndrome Market Barriers
High cost of enzyme replacement therapies limiting affordability
Limited availability of approved treatments in certain regions
Small patient population reducing commercial attractiveness for some companies
Challenges in clinical trial design due to rarity and variability of disease
Lifelong management needs without curative treatments
Limited long-term data on emerging therapies' effectiveness and safety
Scope of the Morquio Syndrome Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Morquio Syndrome Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, QED Therapeutics, Inc., and others
Key Morquio Syndrome Therapies: BMN 110, Infigratinib, and others
Morquio Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Morquio Syndrome current marketed and Morquio Syndrome emerging therapies
Morquio Syndrome Market Dynamics: Morquio Syndrome market drivers and Morquio Syndrome market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Morquio Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Morquio Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement
