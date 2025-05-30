Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) Highlights LP-184 Preclinical Success In Pediatric Brain Cancer ATRT

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) reported strong preclinical results for LP-184 in atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (“ATRT”), a rare and aggressive pediatric brain cancer. Presented by Dr. Eric Raabe of Johns Hopkins at the Society for Neuro-Oncology's Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Conference, the data showed LP-184 significantly improved survival in two mouse models, with one model achieving a 345% increase in median survival (20 to 89 days, p<0.0001). LP-184 demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity across ATRT subtypes, high blood-brain barrier penetration, and a favorable safety profile. Lantern plans to launch a pediatric Phase I trial in late 2025 or early 2026, following the completion of its ongoing adult trial and pending consortium approvals. The findings reinforce LP-184's potential as a novel therapy for ATRT, which is driven by SMARCB1 gene inactivation and currently lacks effective, low-toxicity treatments.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR ® , leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of product candidates that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. On average, our newly developed programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2–3 years and at approximately $1.0 – $2.5 million per program.

Our lead development programs include a Phase 2 clinical program and multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. We have also established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, to focus exclusively on the clinical execution of our promising therapies for CNS and brain cancers, many of which have no effective treatment options. Our AI-driven pipeline of innovative product candidates is estimated to have a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD and have the potential to provide life-changing therapies to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across the world.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN