Embracing Mountains And Seas, Coexisting With Cultures The“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Theme Events Officially Kick Off In Gran Canaria, Spain

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On May 29, 2025 local time, the“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Theme Events officially kicked off in Gran Canaria, Spain. Centered around the theme“Embracing Mountains and Seas, Coexisting with Cultures-Mountain Tourism and Cultural Inclusiveness for the Future,” the event brought together a diverse group of prestigious international organizations, government officials, industry leaders, experts, and scholars, and media professionals from around the world. The gathering aims to explore paths of inclusive and reciprocal global mountain tourism and shared development.







Scene from the Opening Ceremony

A series of activities were held as part of the Theme Events, including the Opening Ceremony, the Theme Forum, the Exchange and Sharing Session of Mountain Culture and Tourism, the China-Spain Cultural and Tourism Exchange Exhibition, and the“Night of Gran Canaria” Welcome Dinner. Guests participated in various formats to exchange advanced ideas, discuss frontier issues, and deepen practical cooperation. At the Opening Ceremony, keynote addresses were delivered by Dominique de Villepin , Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA); Miguel Sanz , General Director of Turespaña; Antonio Morales Méndez , President of the Government of Gran Canaria, Spain; Christine Brew , Representative of UN Tourism; and Yang Chang qing , Director of the Oficina Nacional de Turismo de China en Madrid. Liang Nan , Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Spain, was specially designated by H.E. Yao Jing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra, to attend the ceremony and deliver a speech on his behalf. He Yafei , Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of IMTA, and Song Xiaolu , Deputy Director General of Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province, China, also delivered insightful remarks.

At the event, Dominique de Villepin , Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), and Christine Brew , Representative of UN Tourism, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding, signaling a future of constructive cooperation in promoting innovative governance in mountain tourism and advancing sustainable development. Peter Semone , Chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), released the Asia-Pacific Mountain Tourism Development Report (2025), jointly compiled by IMTA and PATA. The report provides a systematic analysis of the far-reaching impact of sustainable tourism on economic growth, cultural exchange, and ecological conservation. It also offers forward-looking strategic insights and professional recommendations for the development of mountain tourism in the Asia-Pacific region. The event also witnessed the release of the Enjoy the Wonder of Mountains, Share the Natural Beauty-The“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Gran Canaria Initiative. The initiative, grounded in the concepts of mutual learning among civilizations and integrative innovation, calls on governments, enterprises, communities, and other stakeholders to strengthen cooperation, actively promote environmentally friendly tourism, and jointly build an open, inclusive, and mutually enriching mountain civilization.







Dominique de Villepin, Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), and Christine Brew, Representative of UN Tourism, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

“The IMTD has now emerged as a vital platform, not only showcasing the rich and varied values of our mountain regions but also fostering deeper exchanges within our industry and strengthening international collaboration,” said Dominique de Villepin , Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA). He emphasized that this year's Theme Events-held against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain-will carry forward the spirit of“Mutual Understanding among People.” By bringing together the insights and expertise of industry leaders, it will be a powerful force in fostering cultural inclusiveness and deepening the bonds between China and Europe.

Miguel Sanz , General Director of Turespaña, noted that mountain tourism is one of the key directions for the future of global tourism. Turespaña is fully committed to promoting the sustainable transformation of Spain's tourism sector, aiming to achieve a balanced development that aligns environmental protection, social responsibility, and economic growth. The goal is to foster a new tourism model that is green, low-carbon, and enhances residents' well-being.

Liang Nan, Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Spain, stated that on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Spain, he expressed hope that mountain tourism, as a unique vehicle, would further deepen cultural exchanges between the two countries. He also invited more Spanish friends to appreciate the grandeur of China's landscapes and the charm of its civilization, and to jointly open a new chapter in China-Spain tourism cooperation.

Christine Brew , Representative of UN Tourism, emphasized that mountain tourism is a vital tool for promoting inclusive development, environmental protection, and cultural heritage preservation-particularly through its strong linkages to community empowerment and rural revitalization. She underscored that mountain tourism plays a key role in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), directly contributing to multiple targets.







Scene from the Panel Discussion

The supporting activities were rich and vibrant. The China-Spain Cultural and Tourism Exchange Exhibition showcased the natural and cultural landscapes of mountain destinations in both countries through fine brush paintings and photographic works. The“Night of Gran Canaria” Welcome Dinner featured a spectacular blend of traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage performances by ethnic minorities and the passionate expressions of Spanish folk art. Together, they created a vivid scene of mutual cultural appreciation and harmonious coexistence between civilizations, set against the backdrop of mountains and seas.

The event was co-hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) and Turismo de Gran Canaria, with strong support from UN Tourism, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF), the Mountain Partnership Secretariat (MPS) hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Oficina Nacional de Turismo de China en Madrid, the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, China, and the Foreign Affairs Office of Guizhou Province (Guizhou Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries), China.

The“International Mountain Tourism Day” is an international commemorative day initiated by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance in 2018. Since its first launch on May 29, 2019, the theme events have been successfully held in China, Nepal, Laos, France, and Spain for seven consecutive years.