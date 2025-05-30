Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN Senior Humanitarian And Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza

2025-05-30 02:02:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, met with Sigrid Kaag, who serves as Under-Secretary-General, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process ad interim, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York.
The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and emphasized the need to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

