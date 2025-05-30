Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Welcomes Japan's Decision To Lift Sanctions On Four Banks

2025-05-30 02:00:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Japanese government's decision to lift sanctions and asset freezes on four Syrian banks, considering it a positive step toward Syria's recovery, achieving stability and prosperity, and advancing reconstruction.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry emphasized that lifting sanctions on the banks (the Industrial Bank, the People's Credit Bank, the Savings Bank, and the Agricultural Cooperative Bank) will enhance economic and financial cooperation and contribute to facilitating the implementation of development projects in various sectors, thus alleviating the living burdens on the Syrian people.

It expressed hope that this step would pave the way for greater openness and constructive cooperation with Japan based on mutual respect and shared interests.

The Japanese decision came weeks after the United States announced the lifting of its sanctions on Syria.

Tokyo began reviewing its position on the imposed sanctions on May 18, and Friday announced the lifting of the asset freeze on the four banks.

In a related context, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that this decision aims to support the positive efforts made by Syria and contribute to improving the lives of the Syrian people.

