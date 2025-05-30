Elephant Learning Donates $450,000 In Mathematics Education Resources To Schools Across India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elephant Learning is donating $450,000 in personalized mathematics education tools to schools in India, a major step in its mission to transform mathematics learning through conceptual understanding.

Los Angeles, California, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elephant Learning has announced an initiative to donate $450,000 worth of mathematics learning resources to schools across India. This donation comes as part of a strategic partnership with an online LaTeX and Rich Text collaborative writing and publishing platform. With the goal of redefining how the subject is taught and understood in the classroom, this donation aims to equip schools with access to Elephant Learning's adaptive mathematics platform and educator support materials.











elephantlearning

“Mathematics isn't just about getting the right answer. It's about understanding the problem you're trying to solve,” says Dr. Aditya Nagrath, founder of Elephant Learning.“This donation is about giving students in India an opportunity to experience mathematics as a language, as a way of thinking, and not just a subject in school.” Essentially, Elephant Learnings intends to plant seeds that will grow into confidence, curiosity, and competence by providing schools and parents with access to tools that nurture true comprehension.

This move aligns with Elephant Learning's broader mission. It was developed to address the issue regarding students memorizing procedures without understanding the concepts behind them. This superficial approach to mathematics education created learning gaps that compounded over time, making advanced concepts like algebra inaccessible. To solve this, Elephant Learning created an adaptive learning platform tailored for K–8 students that zeroes in on conceptual comprehension. The platform presents mathematical ideas through gamified, puzzle-like activities.

This donation to Indian schools is a milestone in Elephant Learning's growth. It signifies a commitment to educational transformation on a global scale. Moreover, it reflects an ambition to challenge entrenched norms in Indian education, particularly the rote memorization methods that dominate mathematics classrooms.

“Many students encounter multiplication or division on the board before ever experiencing what those operations actually mean,” says Nagrath.“It's like teaching a child to spell a word before they know what it means. Our system is designed to ensure that every student has that foundational experience, whether through the grocery store with a parent or with a virtual activity on our platform before they step into the classroom. Once they understand the idea, memorization becomes meaningful and useful.”







Aditya Nagrath





The program being rolled out in India is a tailored version of Elephant Learning's core platform. This means it's designed for school-wide implementation. While the student experience remains personalized and adaptive, the school version includes expanded support for teachers. Resources such as detailed teacher guides, curriculum-aligned scope and sequence documentation, and classroom tools are included to facilitate smooth integration into existing instruction. The platform will be deployed using a scalable licensing model, with schools purchasing access based on student count and using anonymized IDs for data privacy.

This donation is only the beginning of Elephant Learning's vision. The company hopes to establish a foothold in institutions that are open to adopting international best practices in education and that can lead the shift toward conceptual learning in the region. While this first phase targets international curriculum and higher-fee schools, the long-term goal is to make the platform accessible to a broader range of institutions, including public schools and those in underserved areas.

Media Contact

Name: Raymark Barroga

Email: ...



