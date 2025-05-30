Acube Developments Breaks Ground On Vega In Dubai Sports City, Its Third Landmark Project In The Emirate

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Residents will enjoy over 35 premium amenities, including a sky pool, open-air cinema, and wellness spaces, for a nature-inspired lifestyle With 95% of units sold and handover slated for Q2 2027, Vega's strong demand cements Acube's status as a leading UAE developer

Acube Developments has officially broken ground on Vega, its third landmark project in Dubai, reinforcing its reputation as a visionary force in the UAE real estate sector.

With 95% of units already sold, Vega has drawn strong demand from homebuyers and investors alike.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2027, the project marks another milestone in Acube's mission to reshape urban living in the country. The company is set to launch 10 new projects over the next two years, including landmark developments along Sheikh Zayed Road.

Inspired by Vega – the brightest star in the Northern constellation of Lyra – the new 23-floor tower will feature 129 luxurious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed to blend comfort, style, and functionality.

Residents will enjoy more than 35 amenities, including a sky pool, open-air cinema, waterfall, wellness spaces, pickleball court, gaming lounge, and smart home technology, all perfectly integrated to offer a nature inspired living experience in the heart of Dubai.

As Acube Developments continues to expand its portfolio, the company has now achieved full backward integration through its subsidiary Acube Industries, which manufactures interiors including woodwork, joinery, interior design, and fit-out. This strategic integration ensures unmatched quality and efficiency in project delivery, positioning Acube as a key player in Dubai's real estate sector.

“Breaking ground on Vega marks the realisation of a vision inspired by Dubai's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman & Managing Director of Acube Developments.

“This is a city that constantly rethinks what's possible, and Vega embodies that spirit – seamlessly blending nature with modern luxury to create a living experience unlike any other. As we move forward, our commitment remains to create spaces that enhance lifestyles and contribute to the exciting future of the emirate.”

With construction progressing rapidly and sales momentum at an all-time high, Vega is on track to becoming a defining architectural icon in Dubai Sports City.

About Acube Developments:

Acube Developments is a rapidly expanding real estate development company with significant presence in Dubai. It is committed to creating future design projects with a range of innovative construction and development solutions for residential and commercial properties.

With a deep understanding of the Dubai real estate market, Acube Developments helps investors accelerate their projects by ensuring their success from the start.

Acube Developments aims to develop and sell 1 million square feet by the end of 2025, and with Vega will bring its total developments to approximately 550,000 square feet since September 2023. The company continues its land acquisition efforts across Dubai to accelerate its plans for additional residential launches by 2026.