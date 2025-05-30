Tajik President Calls Upon Italian PM For Official Visit
The invitation came during a meeting on May 30 in Astana, held as part of the first Central Asia-Italy Summit. The leaders discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations. President Rahmon emphasized that implementing agreements reached last year in Rome will be crucial for deepening cooperation between the two nations.
Both sides focused on expanding ties in key sectors such as trade, investment, energy, industry, and agriculture. Potential growth areas highlighted included mineral extraction and processing, advanced cotton production, export of finished goods, and the adoption of modern technologies.
The talks also touched on boosting teamwork in culture, humanitarian efforts, healthcare, tourism, sports, and education - including scholarship programs for Tajik students and setting up branches of Italian universities in Tajikistan.
The leaders noted the importance of working together through international organizations to tackle global challenges like climate change and regional security.
