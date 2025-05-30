Aixmed Partnership With Lumea Enhances Digital Pathology Platform With AI-Powered Urine Cytology Solution

Lumea and AIxMed team up to bring AI driven urine cytology to Lumea's platform, targeting improved bladder cancer diagnostics.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxMed, an innovator in AI diagnostics for urine cytology and Lumea, a leading provider of primary clinical digital pathology solutions, today announced a new partnership. This collaboration will integrate AIxMed's specialized AI technology into Lumea's FDA-cleared digital pathology platform, broadening the advanced diagnostic tools available to the urology market.

AIxMed's solution AIxURO is designed to assist in the analysis of non-invasive urine cytology specimens, aiming to improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in bladder cancer assessment. AIxURO accurately identifies suspicious and atypical cells from a non-invasive urine sample incorporating The Paris System (TPS) for Reporting Urinary Cytology. These features are intended to support clinical decision-making, potentially reducing the frequency of invasive procedures like cystoscopies, enhancing patient compliance, and contributing to more cost effective healthcare.

"We are pleased to partner with AIxMed and add their expertise in urine cytology AI to our growing portfolio of AI solutions," said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to integrating valuable AI capabilities that meet the specific needs of our diverse customer base and enhance diagnostic pathways."

"We recognize Lumea as a leader in providing an end-to-end solution for the urology market," said Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed. "We are excited to provide an integrated and tested solution within their platform allowing our mutual customers the ability to triage their cases, improve their QC, and make their work more efficient."

Lumea will integrate AIxURO into its established digital pathology ecosystem, which is utilized by a significant portion of the U.S. urology market. The addition of this urine cytology AI further diversifies Lumea's offerings for urologists and strengthens its support for comprehensive cancer diagnostic workflows. To learn more about these solutions or to request a demonstration, please visit or .

About AIxMed

Founded in 2018, AIxMed aims to transform cancer diagnosis and monitoring with its computational cytology platform. AIxMed digitizes 3D Cytology samples quickly and extracts clinical insights to enhance patient care. The first application, AIxURO, assists in bladder cancer diagnosis using The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology (TPS). AIxURO is currently an RUO application. Learn more at AIxMed.

About Lumea

Lumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at .

SOURCE AIxMed, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED