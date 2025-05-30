Jackpot Digital To Exhibit Jackpot Blitz Dealerless Poker Table At The 2025 WSOP In Las Vegas

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (FSE: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot") is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting its dealerless Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker table at the 2025 World Series of Poker ("WSOP"). The WSOP is currently underway and will continue until July 16, 2025, at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jackpot Blitz® is a cutting-edge dealerless electronic poker table game designed to provide players with a fast-paced, interactive gaming experience. The machine blends the excitement of poker with advanced technology to create a seamless and immersive multiplayer live poker experience.

Jackpot Blitz® dramatically reduces labor expenses and HR staffing, maximizing operational efficiencies for casinos and card rooms. Momentum continues to build as the Company executes its land-based expansion in North America and several international jurisdictions.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:



Cannot view this video? Visit:



About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.