AAP MP Raghav Chadha Exposes Pak Terror Link At 'Ideas For India' Conference In London

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, on Friday, exposed Pakistan's terror links, urging the world to stop viewing Islamabad as a victim but as the perpetrator and cease all aid.

Speaking at the prestigious 'Ideas for India' Conference 2025 at the Royal Lancaster London, Chadha said, "Lies and loans cannot go together. Diplomacy and duplicity cannot go hand in hand. Terror and tolerance cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together."

He also lauded India's Operation Sindoor as a shining example of strategic precision and moral clarity in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

"We offer hand of friendship, but that can change to a fist of retribution, in case of any misadventure," he added.

The AAP MP said, "In the aftermath of the most cowardly attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were brutally killed, India did not go around seeking consent to retaliate. India told its worthy partners in the world: Look, we are all for peace, but don't mistake our peacefulness for weakness."

"As a result, India responded with a non-escalatory, precise, measured, calculated, and swift response, carrying out cross-border strikes to destroy terror infrastructure across the border, not civilian or military bases, but terror infrastructure..." he added.

Hosted by a leading UK-based think-tank, Bridge India, the conference is a flagship event of India Week -- an influential global forum focused on India's economic and geopolitical journey.

India Week brings together more than 1,100 global changemakers, including policymakers, business leaders, investors, academics and members of the Indian diaspora.

Chadha participated in a discussion on 'India in a Multipolar World', where he shared his perspective on India's strategic autonomy, growing global influence, and the country's position as a bridge between the Global North and South.

He also highlighted India's recent achievements in defence and diplomacy, including the success of Operation Sindoor, and the role of technology and youth-led governance in shaping India's future.

Ahead of participating at the event, the AAP MP said, "As global economic dynamics shift and the world adjusts to new geopolitical realities, India continues to stand out as a key driver of growth. At a time when nations are rethinking trade relationships and supply chain resilience, the UK and India have a unique opportunity to deepen their partnership in meaningful, future-oriented ways. With renewed dialogue -- particularly around the UK-India Free Trade Agreement -- feels both timely and essential. I'm looking forward to engaging with leaders across sectors at Ideas for India 2025 to explore how we can collectively shape this next chapter of India's development."

Highlighting India's military power in Operation Sindoor, Chadha said, "India's recent defence advancements, exemplified by the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, have showcased the nation's growing self-reliance and technological prowess. The operation not only demonstrated India's tactical military success but also served as a powerful endorsement of its indigenous defence capabilities."