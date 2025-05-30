Cove Capital Investments Announces It Has Fully Subscribed Its San Antonio Multifamily 74 Delaware Statutory Trust Offering After Raising Nearly $19 Million From Accredited Investors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The successful sellout of the DST reflects strong investor confidence in Cove Capital's abilities and our commitment to acquiring high quality assets in key markets across the country. The Peanut Factory Lofts was a great example of this strategy in action, and how our debt-free investment thesis continues to appeal to our growing group of investors, broker dealers, and RIAs," said Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments.

According to Kay, the San Antonio Multifamily 74 DST had some very unique characteristics that made it an attractive acquisition.

"For example, the property has a appealing mix of dwelling units including one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, townhomes, and a penthouse. This selection perfectly aligns with the historic downtown San Antonio market where the building is located," said Kay.

Additionally, the 96,184-square-foot Peanut Factory Lofts, built in 2014, features 102 units and 127 parking spaces. Residents enjoy premium amenities such as private garages, a coffee bar, a landscaped courtyard, door-to-door trash pickup, a dog park, a fitness center, and a resort-style pool with a cabana.

According to Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital, the San Antonio Multifamily 74 DST offering had several architectural aspects that attracted investors. For example, the asset was originally constructed as a peanut processing plant and then converted into 'The Peanut Factory Lofts' - a Class-A apartment community in 2014. The unique history of the building, combined with its proximity to San Antonio's trendy Southtown, Historic King William District, Blue Star Arts Complex, and Historic Market Square, gives the building a distinct contemporary-urban aesthetic. The building also incorporated some of the original silos, now transformed into modern apartments, along with a three-bedroom penthouse with a balcony and rooftop access.

"On top of these elements, investors also appreciated our all-cash position, which ensured closing certainty-critical for securing this unique asset," said Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital. "We are excited to begin our list of property level improvements on behalf of our investors in an effort to potentially increase Net Operating Income (NOI) and property value."

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet of real estate in 33 states nationwide. Over 2,000 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage - no lender foreclosure risk).

To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments please visit .

For further information, please visit or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected] .

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments