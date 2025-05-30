Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Condemns Israel's Approval Of 22 New Settlements In West Bank


2025-05-30 08:02:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 30 (KUNA) -- The Spanish government on Friday strongly condemned Israel's recent approval of 22 new settlements in the West Bank.
"The settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, undermine the viability of the two-state solution, and are a threat to peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the Spanish government expressed "deepest dismay" over intensification of Israel's military operations in the West Bank, particularly in and around the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps.
"Peace in the region requires the realization of a sovereign Palestinian state, comprising Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital," statement added.
Meanwhile, news reports indicated that Israeli Defense Ministry announced Thursday, the establishment of 22 new settlements in the West Bank, as a step that comes before Saudi Arabia and France chair a UN conference next June aimed at supporting the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.(end)
