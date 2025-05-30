403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Condemns Israel's Approval Of 22 New Settlements In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 30 (KUNA) -- The Spanish government on Friday strongly condemned Israel's recent approval of 22 new settlements in the West Bank.
"The settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, undermine the viability of the two-state solution, and are a threat to peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the Spanish government expressed "deepest dismay" over intensification of Israel's military operations in the West Bank, particularly in and around the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps.
"Peace in the region requires the realization of a sovereign Palestinian state, comprising Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital," statement added.
Meanwhile, news reports indicated that Israeli Defense Ministry announced Thursday, the establishment of 22 new settlements in the West Bank, as a step that comes before Saudi Arabia and France chair a UN conference next June aimed at supporting the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.(end)
abk
"The settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, undermine the viability of the two-state solution, and are a threat to peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the Spanish government expressed "deepest dismay" over intensification of Israel's military operations in the West Bank, particularly in and around the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps.
"Peace in the region requires the realization of a sovereign Palestinian state, comprising Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital," statement added.
Meanwhile, news reports indicated that Israeli Defense Ministry announced Thursday, the establishment of 22 new settlements in the West Bank, as a step that comes before Saudi Arabia and France chair a UN conference next June aimed at supporting the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.(end)
abk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment