Canadian Institute For Historical Education Issues Statement On Unboxing The Statue Of Sir John A Macdonald

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Canadian Institute for Historical Education, , supports the decision by the Ontario Legislative Assembly to unbox the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park.Public monuments are not endorsements, but opportunities - vital touchpoints for education, reflection, and dialogue. Macdonald's legacy is undeniably complex. He was a key architect of Confederation and the first Prime Minister of Canada, and his government was elected and re-elected six times with majorities. Reflecting the views of his contemporaries, he was determined to forge a nation that spanned the continent. Understanding both the achievements and the implications of his policy decisions is essential for Canadians. Without open engagement with our past, we lose the ability to reflect, to grow, and to build a nation we can all be proud of.There are still many statues of Sir John A. Macdonald across the country that have yet to be restored, including ones in Hamilton, Kingston, Ottawa, Picton and Wilmot Township in Ontario, as well as in Charlottetown, Montréal, Regina and Victoria. We encourage communities to reinstate these statues with clear interpretive context that fosters respectful, evidence-based discussion. Only through learning about our full history can we cultivate meaningful reconciliation and civic awareness.The CIHE has been at the vanguard of contesting the ahistorical condemnation of individuals who had a significant impact on the founding of our country, and will continue to pursue its educational mandate to protect the reputations of Canadians who have been unfairly maligned. The CIHE produced in 2024 a“Principles for Naming and Renaming” guide to assist governments and institutions considering a renaming initiative, which document is available on the CIHE website .Three CIHE contributors, all recognised authorities on aspects of the life and legacy of Canada's first prime minister, have agreed to be available for comment and questions:Patrice Dutil is a professor of politics and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University, a senior fellow of the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History at the University of Toronto and the author of four books about Macdonald including, most recently, Sir John A Macdonald and the Apocalyptic Year 1885 (2024) and Ballots and Brawls: The 1867 Canadian General Election (2025). ...Greg Piasetzki is a lawyer with an interest in Canadian history and has researched and written articles on a number of historical issues of current interest including Sir John A. Macdonald and the Indian Residential Schools. ...J. D. M. (James) Stewart is a Canadian history teacher, who taught for more than two decades at Bishop Strachan School in Toronto, and has appeared in newspapers across Canada for more than twenty-five years. He is the author, most recently, of Being Prime Minister (2018) and the forthcoming, The Prime Ministers (2025). ...A Few Facts Every Canadian Should Know About Sir John A. MacdonaldNo Macdonald, No Canada. Without his leadership, determination, and vision, Confederation would have failed.He bought Western Canada, built a railway, and brought in British Columbia. By purchasing Rupert's Land and building a railway to the Pacific, Macdonald fulfilled the promise of Confederation and created a country from sea to sea.He made peace, not war, with the West's Indigenous peoples. Macdonald insisted on negotiating treaties with the western tribes before opening the land to settlers-avoiding the catastrophic Indian wars that devastated the United States.He saved tens of thousands of Indigenous lives. His national campaign to vaccinate every Indigenous Canadian against the scourge of smallpox-and his famine relief program when the buffalo herds collapsed-saved tens of thousands of Indigenous lives.He shaped Canada's first industrial strategy. Macdonald's National Policy used tariffs and immigration to foster Canadian manufacturing and agriculture-laying the groundwork for national prosperity.He helped make Canada a safe haven for freedom seekers. As Attorney General before Confederation, Macdonald opposed the extradition of escaped slaves to the U.S., reinforcing Canada's role as a refuge escaped slaves.Prepared by Greg Piasetzki, 29 May 2025

