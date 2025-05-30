Global Walking Assist Devices Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

Walking Assist Devices Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Walking Assist Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, the walking assist devices market size has demonstrated robust growth that is projected to continue. In numbers, the market is predicted to grow from $6.24 billion in 2024 to $6.75 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. To what can we attribute this strong growth? Key factors include a rising demand for mobility aids, growing healthcare focus, escalating incidences of chronic health conditions, thriving start-up ecosystem, growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and an increase in neurological diseases.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Walking Assist Devices Market Size?

Looking ahead, expectations for the walking assist devices market are high. The market size is expected to reach $9.11 billion by 2029, further accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8%. Fueling this growth are increasing cases of rheumatoid arthritis, a rising geriatric population, increasing elderly population, along with a rising incidence of mobility-limiting conditions and an augmented focus on personalization.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report



What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Walking Assist Devices Market?

Major trends propelling this growth include advancements in robotic walking aids, innovation in smart adaptation, advancements in artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, wearable and smart technology integration, and personalized design.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Walking Assist Devices Market?

Another key market driver associated with this upward trajectory is the rising number of road accidents globally. Road accidents, resulting in damage, injury, or death, have stressed the need for improved safety and subsequently increased demand for walking assist devices. Distraction due to the pervasive use of mobile phones has been a significant factor contributing to the rise in road accidents. The repercussions of these incidents have led to an encouraging upward trend in the walking assist devices market.

Who Are The Trailblazers In The Walking Assist Devices Market Industry?

The market analysis affirms that key industry players at the forefront of this promising sector include Honda Motor Co Ltd, Comfort Company, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Invacare Corporation, BIOBASE Group, Permobil, Sunrise Medical, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Etac AB, Besco Medical Limited, GF Health Products Inc, LEVO AG, Ossenberg GmbH, Bischoff & Bischoff, Cobi Rehab, CHINESPORT S.p.a., MEYRA GmbH, Eurovema Mobility AB, and Mikirad.

Innovation is a key focus among companies operating in the walking assist devices market. A case in point is the development of wearable robots designed to enhance mobility, strength, and endurance in various applications, including healthcare, rehabilitation, and industrial work. For instance, in 2024, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched the Samsung EX1, a wearable robot that delivers hip-worn robotic assistance to enhance mobility and stability in older adults.

How Does The Walking Assist Devices Market Segment?

Market segmentation plays a critical role in understanding the nuances of the walking assist devices market. The market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Gait Belt And Lift Vest, Cane, Crutch, Walker, Wheelchair, Power Scooter,

2 By Age Group: Geriatric, Adults,

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline,

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights For The Walking Assist Devices Market?

In 2024, North America was recognized as the largest region in the walking assist devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Visual Assistants Global Market Report 2025



Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2025



Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.