Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation, Silk Road Int'l Research Institute Sign Mou

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has visited the Silk Road International Tourism and Cultural Heritage University in Samarkand as part of her official visit, in connection with the granting of the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2025 status to Samarkand, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Institute.

The main result of this agreement was the official opening of the Turkic Heritage Center, which will operate under the patronage of the foundation at the institute's base. The new center will serve as a platform for the development of academic cooperation, scientific research, and cultural exchange between Turkic-speaking countries.

The creation of Turkic Heritage Centers is part of the foundation's strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its scientific, educational, and cultural activities. Similar centers are already successfully operating in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and plans are underway to open more centers in other Turkic-speaking countries in the near future.

The Turkic Heritage Centers will become important hubs for the preservation of the historical heritage of Turkic peoples, the promotion of their cultural values, and the implementation of scientific initiatives. In these centers, scholars, experts, and students will come together to carry out joint projects, deepen academic dialogue, and conduct interdisciplinary research to thoroughly study and interpret Turkic heritage.

The opening of the center in Samarkand has become a significant step towards strengthening cultural and educational ties and, at the same time, promoting the rich and diverse heritage of the Turkic world on an international level.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.