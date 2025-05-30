Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need To See

"The global burden of chronic pain continues to increase, and an effective non-opioid treatment remains elusive," said Mark Mintun, Lilly group vice president Neuroscience Research and Development. "Lilly is eager to continue the development of STC-004 with the outstanding SiteOne team as part of our efforts to advance novel, addiction-free pain therapies."In partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing, ZERO's logo was featured on two cars in the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500-the world's biggest single-day sporting event-on Sunday, May 25. The message? Veterans are twice as likely to face prostate cancer-and early detection saves lives.The acquisition includes Modere's rights to all the trademarks, patents, and formulas for all Modere products including Liquid BioCellCollagen and Trim – the two most popular product lines in the Modere portfolio. The acquisition also includes all the manufacturing and testing equipment in Modere's North American manufacturing facilities and all related inventory."The clinical response and remission rates highlight the potential for GM-2505 to be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with MDD," said Jonathan Sporn, MD, Founder and CEO of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals. "GM-2505's rapid and sustained antidepressant effect fits seamlessly into the existing two-hour in-clinic treatment model."By uniting capabilities that deliver value throughout the commercialization process – data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools, Valeris represents a bold commitment to a better patient experience by streamlining access, reducing barriers, and supporting adherence.The first recipient of UniXell's autologous stem cell-derived drug, UX-DA001, shared, "after receiving the stem cell treatment, I experienced a remarkable improvement in my sleep quality. I fall asleep quickly and notice gradual progress every day. Although recovery takes time, the 'day by day improvement' fills me with hope for the future."The Advanced HerbalsTM supplement line by the makers of Dramamineis giving Americans the chance to win a vacation do-over, this time with Ginger Chews as a solution for unwelcome nausea.DAS Health provides a comprehensive suite of IT, cybersecurity, revenue cycle management, and business solutions to thousands of healthcare organizations across North America, streamlining workflows, increasing productivity, and improving patient care. Coalesce will support DAS Health's growth by investing in technology, talent, and strategic acquisitions, further strengthening the company's ability to deliver value to healthcare organizations."This full interchangeability designation comes at a pivotal time as Celltrion continues to lead in the evolving biosimilar landscape," said Thomas Nusbickel, Chief Commercial Officer at Celltrion USA. "YUFLYMA – a high-concentration, citrate-free adalimumab biosimilar now fully interchangeable with Humira – reflects our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible treatment options."Proceeds from this financing will be leveraged to advance Pillar's commercial activities including headcount and infrastructure to support biopharma partnerships and expand adoption of its distributable clinical testing kits.This strategic partnership directly addresses the critical need to expand access to innovative cancer therapies in community practices, where the majority of cancer patients receive care but have historically had access to fewer than 20% of early phase clinical trials."By offering the first generic version of this important leukemia treatment, we improve access and outcomes for both adult and pediatric patients facing this serious disease," said Christine Baeder, President, Apotex USA.Ninon Lizé Masclef will use the fellowship to develop a prototype brain-computer interface that uses artificial intelligence to convert raw brain-wave data into immersive, 3D reconstructions of dreams. She will present her findings at a scientific conference and use the work as the foundation for a broader initiative to decode the subconscious through neural interfaces.This collaboration brings together two industry-leading platforms to create a seamless, end-to-end experience for health plans, agencies, and their producers, streamlining everything from onboarding to enrollments to commissions. It reflects both companies' commitment to exceptional client experience and to solving Medicare's complex challenges with innovative technology that empowers agents and simplifies compliance.

SOURCE PR Newswire