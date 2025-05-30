CGB President Stresses Importance Of Investment In National Competencies
Doha: A special gathering for graduates of the“Irtiqa” programme, one of Qatar's leading executive leadership development initiatives for government officials, was held on Wednesday, organised in coordination with the National Planning Council (NPC) and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB).
The event reflects Qatar's continued commitment to supporting and empowering national talent.
During the opening ceremony, CGB President and NPC Secretary-General H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa emphasised the importance of sustainable investment in national competencies and the need to establish a strong professional network among programme graduates to support institutional development and transformation in the country.
The event featured panel discussions on the programme's impact in strengthening government leadership, success stories from graduates, and recognition of distinguished participants.
Additionally, interactive sessions were held to foster networking and collaboration among attendees.
The Irtiqa Program is designed to develop the leadership and administrative skills of executive officials in Qatar's government sector, equipping them to lead transformation projects, navigate modern management challenges, and contribute to Qatar's National Vision 2030.
The gathering reflected a strong spirit of professional engagement among alumni and prospective participants, strengthening networks between government leaders and contributing to the long-term development of Qatar's public sector.
