Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Croatian Pres. On Statehood Day

2025-05-30 05:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable to the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic expressing congratulations on Croatia's Statehood Day anniversary. (end)
